CCTV images have been issued by officers investigating a report of an attempted burglary in Maidstone

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Saturday 17 July 2021, when it is alleged a man entered the rear garden of a house in Tonbridge Road and attempted to get into the premises.

Investigators are now able to issue a CCTV image of a person who they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/128746/21.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form on their website.