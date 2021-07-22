A teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Swindon which left a man with severe facial injuries

Police received the report at around 11pm on Monday (19/07) about a patient requiring treatment for an injury to his face.

This injury is believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon following a disturbance between groups of males who are believed to be known to each other.

The victim, who is in his 20s, is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday (21/07) on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Sergeant Scott Anger, from Swindon CID, appealed for any witnesses to contact police.

He said: “We believe the assault happened on Pinehurst Road at the footpath crossing near to the local brook and we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area and witnessed a disturbance between two groups of males who are aged in late teens/early twenties.

“We would ask anyone with information about this incident to call us.

“This was a serious assault which has left a man with potentially life-changing injuries and we need to speak to anyone who might be able to assist with our enquiries.

“You can call us on 101, quoting crime reference 54210069894 or you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”