Police advise wanted man from Ealing Adam Hammoudan should not approach him he maybe in hiding in Cambridge or Kent

Officers are appealing for info about the whereabouts of 27-yr-old Adam Hammoudan was last seen in Ealing on Tuesday. He also has links to Westminster, Brent, Kent and Cambridgeshire. The public should not approach him if he is seen, but should call 999 (ref 3236/20JUL).
