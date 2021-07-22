Sacked Police officer lied saying handcuff had been thrown at him out of passing car window

A police officer has been dismissed following the conclusion of misconduct proceedings.

PC Robert Powell, attached to the South East Command Unit, answered allegations that his actions breached the standards of ‘Honesty and Integrity’, ‘Duties and Responsibilities’ and ‘Discreditable Conduct’.

It was alleged that whilst on duty in Bexleyheath on 31 December 2019, officers stopped a vehicle and detained a group for the purposes of a drugs search.

Handcuffs were applied to one male but he managed to run away. A short time later, PC Powell was put in contact with the male by a member of the public. PC Powell arranged to meet the previously detained male, who was still in possession of handcuffs. PC Powell provided assurances that the male would not be arrested.

Following the retrieval of the handcuffs in person, PC Powell then made an incorrect radio broadcast stating that a vehicle had driven past without stopping and that the handcuffs were thrown out of the window.

On Wednesday, 21 July, the panel chaired by an independent legally qualified chair found the standards of behaviour of ‘Honesty and Integrity’ to be proven. The standards of behaviour of ‘Duties and Responsibilities’ and ‘Discreditable Conduct’ were not proven.

PC Powell was dismissed without notice.