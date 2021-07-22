Fareham town centre in Police lockdown after suspected nail bomb find near Tesco

Police, Fire and specialist EOD officers from the Royal logistics corps have all been scrambled to Tesco at Quay Street in the town this lunchtime.

Emergency services were called at around 1pm on Thursday following the discovery of a suspect package. The store has been evacuated and safety cordons have been put in place.

A number of officers from Hampshire Police and firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and rescue remain at the scene.

A number of surrounding shops have been forced to closure due to the closure and staff have been evacuated. Bus services to and from the town have also been affected.

Specialists EOD officers have also been called to carry out an inspection using an x-ray machine following the discovery that the package may be a suspected nail bomb. The location was first reported to be at Tesco and officers have also been seen with EOD experts in Poundland.





UPDATE: A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary Officers are currently dealing with a police incident on West Street #Fareham. Police are erecting a 100m cordon from Poundland on West Street and advise people to keep away from the area at this time. Thank you for your patience – we’ll provide more info when we’re in a position to.

More to follow