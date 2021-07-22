A man and child have been flown to a London hospitial following a serious collision in Lydd

Information is being sought following a serious collision in Lydd.

It was reported that a grey BMW was travelling along the High Street when it was involved in a collision with a red Seat Ibiza travelling in the same direction towards Jurys Gap Road. Three pedestrians and a parked white BMW were also involved in the collision which took place at around 2.40pm on Sunday 18 July 2021.

A man and child suffered injuries and were flown to a London hospital by air ambulance and one other child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers are investigating the collision and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which might assist with enquiries.

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 18-0881.