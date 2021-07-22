Detectives are making a new appeal for witnesses following the death of a man who was seriously injured after falling from an e-scooter in Twickenham

Police were called at 7.10pm on Thursday, 15 July following reports that a man had fallen from an e-scooter in Heath Road.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 53-year-old man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition. He died from his injuries on Thursday, 22 July.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8543 5157. Alternatively, call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6701/15Jul.