Two arrested after man is stabbed in the head in Woking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Woking last night (21 July) where a man was stabbed in the head.

Officers were called to Omega Road in Woking by multiple members of the public at around 10:45 pm following reports of a stabbing. The victim was located at hospital shortly afterwards with stab wounds behind the ear. His injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.

A 21 year-old man from Woking and an 18 year-old man from Guildford have been arrested of grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with this investigation. They remain in custody.

We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything or have any CCTV footage from the area around that time to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Felicity Burns said “We understand that this incident is extremely concerning for local residents and we would like to thank those who have come forward with information already.

“Violent and threatening behaviour will never be tolerated in Surrey and we are doing everything possible to hold those responsible to account.

“We are appealing to anyone who has any information to get in touch and assist us with this investigation.”

If you saw what happened, or you have any dashcam footage which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference PR/ 45210077533 via the live chat function on the Surrey Police website (www.surrey.police.uk) or through a direct message on Facebook or Twitter which will put you in direct contact with a call handler, or by calling 101.

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111