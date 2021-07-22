A suspicious package in Fareham town centre has been made safe by bomb disposal experts

Police cordons have been lifted after a five hour lockdown following the discovery of a device between Poundland stores and Tesco in Fareham.

The EOD team from the Royal Navy said it posed no threat after being discovered in West Street earlier.

Hundreds of people from nearby shops and flats had to be evacuated.

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: “The cordon in West Street, Fareham, has now been lifted and emergency services are standing down from the scene.

“We would like to thank everyone in the local community for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident.

Police cordon off West Street

“Officers were called earlier this afternoon to an area near Poundland after shop staff discovered a suspicious package.

“Emergency services were supported by the Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team who conducted a number of enquiries, which established the item posed no threat and the item was made safe.

“Public safety is always our utmost priority in these situations, and we want to reassure you that we are satisfied there is no threat to the public.

“