An arrest has been made after a young woman was seriously assaulted in Sittingbourne, as Kent Police continues to appeal for information

Shortly before 8am on Thursday 22 July 2021, Kent Police was called to a field off Highsted Road, near the junction with Swanstree Avenue, after being informed the victim had been found with serious injuries. She was taken to a London hospital, where she remains in a serious condition.

The suspect has been taken into custody.

Members of the public will see an increased presence in the area while enquiries at the scene take place.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, especially those who were walking in the area overnight and in the morning. They are also keen to hear from anyone who owns CCTV, or dash camera footage, recorded in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 22-0255.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org