A massive search and rescue operation is being carried out at the cliffs at Kingsdown beach near Deal

Police, ambulance, the coastguard and search and rescue teams attended the scene just after 8pm on Thursday evening following reports of a person falling from the cliffs.

The coastguard helicopter from Lydd and the Kent Sussex and Surrey air ambulance aided teams from Folkestone, Deal, and Langdon Bay Officers from Kent Police and the South East Coast “HART” team have also been scrambled to the scene.

Rock climbers from the Coastguard and dog units were reportedly also seen to be scouring the cliffs and the surrounding area.

The incident is currently ongoing and Kent police have been approached confirmation on nature and further details

More to follow