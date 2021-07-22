Witnesses are sought to a collision in which a motorcyclist died in Chatham

The incident happened at 6.05pm on Wednesday 21 July 2021 when a grey Nissan X-Trail was in collision with an orange KTM 390 Duke motorbike on North Dane Way at the junction with Lordswood Lane, Chatham.

Following the collision, the 36-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been made aware.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are continuing to investigate and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

In particular, they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either vehicle leading up to the collision or who has dash-camera footage of the vehicles in the moments before the incident.

Officers are also extremely interested in hearing from a witness who was driving a white car who may have stopped at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to make immediate contact with officers by calling the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or emailing [email protected] quoting reference KH/LB/067/21.