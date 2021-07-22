Police are appealing for information after an elderly woman was robbed as she walked in Finsbury Park

The incident happened on Tuesday, 13 July between 5.15pm and 5.40pm hrs at the main entrance on the south side of the park near Seven Sisters Road, N4,

The 73-year-old victim was approached by a man who grabbed her arm and demanded she gives him her gold-plated diamond-encrusted JBW watch. He then fled the scene.

The victim was left very shaken but thankfully was not injured.

The suspect has been described as a Black man, approximately 5ft 11ins, of slim athletic build. He was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt.

PC Carol Charles, from the North Area Basic Command Unit, said: “The watch was of high sentimental value to the owner. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have seen any reference to the watch being for sale to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 6349/13JUL.