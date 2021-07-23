Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying the men in these CCTV images in connection with an ongoing assault investigation

Officers were called to the Vue Cinema in Staines-upon-Thames on Monday (19 July) shortly before 7pm following reports of an assault. The suspects had been sitting in the VIP area of the cinema and were asked to move due to them not paying to sit in that area. They then became confrontational towards cinema staff. The victim approached the men to offer assistance before he was punched in the face and then repeatedly kicked whilst on the floor. One of the suspects also punched a member of staff during the altercation.

The four suspects then left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspects were all described as Asian men of varying ages. One was wearing a white vest top with a white t shirt wrapped around his shoulders, grey jogger shorts, white trainers and a black bag. Two of the suspects were wearing white t shirts, dark shorts and dark trainers.

The final suspect was of a larger build, wearing a grey and blue nike logo T-shirt, dark shorts and white socks and sliders. He was wearing sunglasses on his head.

We are releasing CCTV images of three men we would like to speak to in connection with this investigation.

If you know who these men are, or have any information which could help, please contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/ 45210076564