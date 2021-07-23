Baby killer Chelsea Louise Cuthbertson jailed for nine years

Chelsea Louise Cuthbertson, formerly of Knightwood Road, Hythe was jailed for nine years after the death of one-month-old Malakai Watts in February 2019.

The 28-year-old had been found not guilty of murdering Watts, but guilty of manslaughter, during a trial which concluded on Tuesday (20 July).

The jury at Winchester Crown Court, who deliberated the verdict for nearly 14 hours, heard how South Central Ambulance Service responded to reports of a seriously unwell baby at a property on Knightwood Road in Hythe on Saturday 2 February 2019.

Malakai was taken to Southampton General Hospital to be treated, but sadly died a few days later as a result of his injuries.

Cuthbertson was jailed for a total of nine years following today’s hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Toby Elcock, the Senior Investigating Officer in the case, said: “Justice has been served today but we know that nothing can bring Malakai back.

“The death of a child is absolutely devastating and our thoughts remain with Malakai’s family.”

Rebecca Cox, CPS Wessex District Crown Prosecutor, said: “After an incredibly sensitive and thorough investigation undertaken by the police, the CPS were able to use expert forensic evidence and mobile phone data to prove that Chelsea Cuthbertson was responsible for the devastating injuries sustained by Malakai Watts.

“The death of a baby in any circumstances is an utter tragedy and our thoughts are firmly with Malakai’s family.”