The driver a man in his 20s, sustained a head injuryAfter Mottingham Police chase

A man been taken to hospital after a suspected stolen car crashed during a police chase through Mottingham.
Police were pursuing the suspect vehicle along Dunkery Road, when it crashed into a car driven by a member of a public shortly before 1pm.
The driver, a man in his 20s, sustained a head injury.
He was taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance. Police await an assessment of his condition.
The occupants of the suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Enquiries to locate them are ongoing, as road closures remain in place.
Fire services were also called to the scene, working to release one person from a vehicle.
Two fire engines from Eltham and Sidcup fire stations and a fire rescue unit from East Ham Fire Station attended.