Investigators have released a CCTV image following a report of theft in a Swanley shop

The incident happened at 10.15pm on Friday 2 July 2021, at Co-op in the High Street.

It is alleged a person entered the store, placed a quantity of meat in a bag and under their clothing, and then left without paying.

Officers are now able to release an image of a man they believe could help with their enquiries.

Anybody who recognises the man or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting crime reference number 46/123664/21

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website.