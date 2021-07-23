A suspect has appeared in court following a robbery at a shop in Rochester.

Dedawan Kakel, of Princes Road, Middlesbrough, has been charged with robbery and one count of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 24-year-old was arrested on Wednesday 21 July 2021 following an investigation by the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

At around 7.30pm on Monday 8 March 2021, a group of men are alleged to have assaulted an employee at a business in Darnley Road, Strood. During the incident a quantity of cash was reported to have been stolen.

Mr Kakel appeared before Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22 July where he was remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on 19 August 2021.

Three men, aged 24, 30 and 36 have previously been arrested in connection with the incident. They are from the Greater Manchester and Birmingham areas and have been released under investigation.