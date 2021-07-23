Officers have executed a series of early morning warrants aimed at disrupting drugs supply in and around Croydon

On the morning of Friday, 23 July, local officers from the South Area Command Unit, supported by specialist assets including firearms officers, the Territorial Support Group (TSG) and the Dog Unit, carried out warrants at ten addresses across the New Addington area.

A total of seven people have been arrested, predominantly on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs – quantities of drugs have been recovered along with two knives.

At this time, they all those arrested remain in custody at south London police stations.

This morning’s warrants comprised of around 275 officers and has been put together using ongoing intelligence to identify individuals and venues used for drug dealing.

Detective Inspector Claire Christmas from the South Area Command Unit said:

“Drug dealing and the associated criminality that accompanies it brings misery to communities. This robust morning of action is just a small part of our ongoing work to tackle such criminality and ensure those responsible are taken off the streets.

“Drug dealers often target vulnerable members of society, using the threat of intimidation and violence to coerce them into doing their bidding. The misery this brings to individuals, their families and the wider community will not be tolerated and I hope this morning’s activity sends out a strong message – those who engage in this type of criminality will be identified, arrested and made to face the consequences of their actions.”

Do you have information about drug crime? If you have information that could help keep your community safe, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.

Any young people who have information about drug dealing or want information about the consequences of drug crime, can visit www.fearless.org to where they can pass on information anonymously – your I.P address will not be traced. Fearless is part of the Crimestoppers charity and is independent of the police.