Detectives investigating the murder of a man who was stabbed in a park in Basildon are now in a position to release his identity

Forty-six-year-old Terry Leeks was found injured in Northlands Park at around 1.35am on Sunday 11 July.

He was taken to hospital but, sadly, died from his injuries.

A forensic post-mortem found he had sustained a stab wound to his stomach.



Six people arrested on suspicion of murder – Four men aged 31, 41, 45, and 46, a 42-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy – are all currently on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about Terry’s death and a special online portal has been set up to allow anyone with information to report it to us.

The portal can be found here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020121P78-PO1

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Our investigation into Terry’s death continues to progress well.

“We believe there may still be people out there who have information about what happened who’ve not yet come forward to speak to my team and I need them to do so.

“The information you have may be crucial to providing Terry’s family with justice.”

We need anyone who saw what happened, has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to come forward.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Please quote the crime reference number 42/136379/21.

You can also call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.