Police appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a woman who is missing in Swindon.

Ewelina Wisniowska, 35, has been missing from her home in the Rodbourne area of Swindon since Monday and Police are concerned for her welfare due to her not having her medication.

She is described as Polish, with medium-length brunette hair and brown eyes. Picture attached.

Officers have made searches at parks and outdoor locations in the Old Town area, where it is believed she could be sleeping rough.

Anyone who may have seen Ewelina or have any information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to call 101 and reference number 54210069790. In an emergency call 999.