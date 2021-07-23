Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Charing, Ashford

Kent Police was called at approximately 1.40pm on Thursday 8 July 2021 to a report of a collision involving a blue Ford Focus and a bronze Renault Scenic in the A20, Ashford Road.

The Renault Scenic was driving on The High Street towards Station Road when it was involved in the collision with the Ford Focus.

The woman, who was the passenger in the Ford Focus, was declared deceased on Thursday 22 July and the next of kin have been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage which could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Witnesses should contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or [email protected] SM/SW/068/21.