A man has appeared in court charged with arson as police continue to investigate eight car fires in Canterbury

Kent Police was called shortly after 1am on Thursday 22 July 2021 following a report that a car was on fire in Church Street.

Following an investigation, Richard Barham, formerly of Becket Avenue, Canterbury, has been charged with arson in relation to that incident.

Mr Barham, 37, appeared before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 July and was remanded in custody to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

Eight other cars were damaged in Cross Street, Davidson Road and Bishops Way, Canterbury on the night of the fire.

All of the fires were extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service with no reported injuries.

Investigations remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist, is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/129500/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form.