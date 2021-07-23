A motorist has been arrested in Tonbridge with more than 100 wraps of suspected cocaine in his car

At around 5.50pm on Thursday 22 July 2021, officers from the Community Policing Team were on patrol in plain clothes, when they saw a VW they believed was being used in connection with the supply of drugs.

When the car stopped in Cannon Lane the constables approached it and spoke to the driver, a man in his 30s, from Paddock Wood.

A search for drugs was completed and 119 suspected cocaine deals were recovered from inside a plastic bag. The officers also seized £1,840 in cash and two mobile phones.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. He was later released pending further investigation.