Kent Police was called at 9.12pm on 22 July 2021 to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Minster Road, Sheerness. Following the incident a disturbance is reported to have ensued.

Officers attended the incident and a baby who was inside one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A man aged 35 and a woman aged 22, both from Sittingbourne, were arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. They remain in custody while enquiries continue.