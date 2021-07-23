Two suspects are to appear in court, charged in connection with drug dealing in Thanet

During the morning of Wednesday 21 July 2021, officers and Kent Special PCs carried out a warrant at a property in Hereson Road, Broadstairs, where they seized class A drugs, cannabis, mobile phones and cash.

Jamie O’Brien, 35, of Cecil Square, Margate, and Giles Lintott, 27 of Woodford Avenue, Ramsgate, were each charged on Thursday 22 July with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Mr O’Brien appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Friday 23 July and was remanded in custody to next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

Mr Lintott was released on bail to appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 26 August.