Eight people have been charged after a number of drugs warrants were carried out in south London

On Wednesday, 21 July, officers carried out a number of warrants in Southwark in relation to drugs offences.

The following people were all charged on Wednesday, 21 July and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 22 July:

Ismael Abourahman, 39 of Avondale Rise, SE15 was charged with supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine); three counts of offering to supply a Class A drug (crack cocaine); possessing a Class B drug (cannabis/cannabis resin; and four counts of supplying a Class B drug (cannabis). Abdourahman pleaded not guilty to all offences except possession of cannabis and has been remanded. He will next appear at Inner Crown Court on Thursday, 19 August.

Rushard Brown, 25 of Hastings Close, SE15 was charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (crack cocaine); possessing a Class B drug (cannabis/cannabis resin); and acquire/use/possession of criminal property. Brown pleaded not guilty to all offences, except possession of a Class B drug (cannabis), and has been remanded. He will next appear at Inner Crown Court on Thursday, 19 August.

Akeem Thomas, 25 of Brisbane Street, SE5 was charged with six counts of supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and one count of acquire/possession/use of criminal property. Thomas has been remanded and will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 19 August.

Birol Salih, 55 of King Arthur Close, SE15 was charged with two counts of supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (crack cocaine). Salih has been bailed and will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 19 August.

The following people were all charged on Thursday, 22 July and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 22 July:

Berris Manning, 44 of Park Road, SE15 was charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (heroin); eight counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (crack cocaine); five counts of supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine); two counts of supplying a Class A drug (heroin); conspiring to supply a Class A drug (crack cocaine); and conspiring to supply a Class A drug (heroin). Manning has been remanded and will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 19 August.

Dwight Merrick, 41 of Hopwood Road, SE17 was charged with being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (heroin); two counts of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (crack cocaine); 12 counts of supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine); three counts of supplying a Class A drug (heroin); conspiring to supply a Class A drug (crack cocaine); and conspiring to supply a Class A drug (heroin). Merrick has been remanded and will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday, 19 August.

Osahon Okungbowa, 29 (16.07.92) of Olney Road, SE17 was charged with four counts of supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and one count of supplying a Class A drug (heroin). Okungbowa pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court at a date to be set.

[J] A 16-year-old male was charged with four counts of supplying a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and possession with intent to supply a Class B drug (cannabis). He pleaded not guilty and has been bailed. He will next appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 31 August.

+ [C] A 16-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday, 21 July on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He has since been released under investigation.

[E] A 52-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 July on suspicion of supplying a class A drug (crack cocaine)No further action will be taken against him. [F] A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 July on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He has since been release under investigation. [L] A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 July on suspicion of being concerned in supply of Class A and possession of Class B drugs. No further action will be taken against him. [P] A 21-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 21 July on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugHe has since been release under investigation.