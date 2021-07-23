Appeal to find missing 11-year-old from Bolton who was last seen on Euston Road in London

Officers are urgently appealing for witnesses who may have seen a missing 11-year-old girl from Bolton.

Fatuma Kadir, from Bolton, was reported missing just before 10.45pm last night (22 July 2021) and following enquiries, was seen to have boarded a train from Manchester Piccadilly at 9.27pm to Birmingham New Street before getting onto another train from there at 11.10pm to London Euston, arriving at 1.13am today (23 July 2021).

CCTV enquiries have shown that the girl was travelling with a man and a woman and have released a CCTV image of the three in the hopes of anyone with information or may have seen the three to come forward in a bid to find the girl’s whereabouts.

She was last seen at London Euston train station at 1.17am today (23 July 2021) and is described as an Asian female and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a black headscarf and black dress and was in company of a woman who is described as black, of slim build, wearing a light blue tunic, black pants and black trainers with a white sole.

The woman’s face was covered with a white face mask and she was carrying an orange carrier bag.

Fatuma was last seen to leave Euston station alone onto Eversholt Street towards Euston Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, from Bolton district, said: “We are understandably extremely concerned about the welfare of this young girl who was reported missing to us last night as it would seem extremely out of character.

“We’ve been working throughout the night with colleagues from British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police and are now releasing a CCTV image of the three when they arrived at Manchester Piccadilly train station.

“We want to ensure that the girl is safe and well and would ask for anyone with information – no matter how small it may be – to come forward.

“Anyone with information can 0161 856 5757 quoting log number 3275 of 22/07/2021 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”