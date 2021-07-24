Witnesses sought following serious collision in Worplesdon that has left a teenager in hospitial

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on Salt Box Road, Worplesdon, Guildford, late this afternoon. (23 July).

The collision, involving an orange mini and a pedestrian, occurred shortly after 4:30pm.

The pedestrian, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her next of kin are aware.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

We are appealing for anyone with any information, especially if you were driving in the area at the time of the collision and you have dashcam or helmet cam footage, to get in touch with us straightaway, by quoting incident number P21158619 via:

Webchat on our website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.