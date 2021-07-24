UPDATED: Woman left fighting for her life after stabbing in Dulwich a Man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Officers from the Met Police have cordoned off Lordship Lane in South East London following a fight that has left a woman fighting for his life.

Police and paramedics were called on Friday evening after a woman was seriously injured following the fight that took place at around 10.45pm.

The Road is closed in both directions at the junction with Barry Road due to an incident being attended by the London Ambulance Service.

Local buses route and night buses that service the area have also been affected by the closure these being 12, 40, 176, 185, 197.

The Route 12 – is only running as far as Peckham Rye

The Route 12 – is only running as far as East Dulwich

Other routes have been revised and diverted

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 10.09pm on Friday, 23 July to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Lordship Lane, SE22. Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. A 36-year-old woman was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where she remains in a life-threatening condition. A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken into custody at a south London police station.

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.