Officers have arrested three people following an incident involving weapons in Palmerston Park

Police were called at 1.50pm (Thurs 22 July) to report of a group of men fighting in Palmerston Park, Southampton, armed with weapons.

It was reported they were using weapons including a knife, a baseball bat, bottles and pieces of wood.

Fortunately no one was injured and the knife was subsequently located by officers and seized.

Officers attended and made the following arrests:

• A 26 year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of affray

• A 28-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of affray

• A 27-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of Class B drugs – cannabis.

All three remain in custody at this time.

Tackling weapon related crime and serious violence in our city and keeping people safe is an absolute priority for us, but it also requires a multi-agency response across our community, the public, private and charity sectors in order to deliver long-term change and tackle the root causes of violent crime.

We would like to thank the members of the public who reported this incident, enabling us to quickly respond.

Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area today. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet spoken to us should call 101 quoting 44210290114.