Have you seen Angel Turner she’s been missing for three day now

The 15-year-old is missing from the Tollesbury area.

Angel was last seen in Kelvedon three days ago (20 July).

We have been carrying out thorough enquiries with friends and family to try and find her since.

We need to make sure Angel’s safe and bring her home.

She may have been in Colchester and Basildon.

Angel is 5ft 4ins tall, slim build and has very long red hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing black shorts, blue vest and pale blue Sketcher shoes.

Anyone with information about Angel’s whereabouts is asked to call 101.

If you’re with her now, please call 999.