Police appeal for dashcam footage after a moped and an Mercedes are involved in a collision in Cowplain

Officers from Hampshire Police appealing for witnesses to a collision in Cowplain late last night (Friday 23 July).

Police were called at 11.56pm following the collision, which involved a black moped and a black Mercedes on Milton Road near to the parade of shops.

Prior to this, the moped is reported to have driven along London Road, from the direction of Widley, before turning on to Hambledon Road and then Milton Road.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, but are particularly keen to capture any dash cam footage of the moped between London Road and Milton Road, in the moments leading up to the incident.

If you have dash cam footage, or any information, please contact us on 101, quoting 44210292771.

Alternatively you can reach us online here: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/