Two homes in Andover hit by lighting

Two houses in Hampshire have been partially destroyed after they were hit by lightning, the fire service has said.

The roofs of the two semi-detached properties in Andover were blown in after being struck in a thunderstorm, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIOWFRS) said.

Smoke was pictured coming from the homes in Mercia Avenue, with fire crews and pumps were sent from seven stations to tackle the roof blazes

Both properties were “severely damaged” by the explosion, the fire service said.

A 70-year-old woman was checked over by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital, it added.