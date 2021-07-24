Concern for missing teenagers Izzy Ford from Worthing and Jamie Brennan from Basildon

Police and families are concerned for the welfare and safety of two missing teenagers from West Sussex and Essex.

Izzy Ford (15) was last seen at 11.30pm on Thursday 22 July when she left her home address in Worthing. Izzy is described as white about 5’4″, of slim build with dark brown eyes and dark brown hair which is worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing a black top which is cropped, grey tracksuit bottoms with black Nike trainers, and carrying a black rucksack.

Jamie Brennan (17) was last seen at 1pm on Thursday when he left his home address in Basildon, Essex. Jamie is described as white, about 5’6″, of slim build with brown short cropped hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with grey shorts.

Police believe they are together, somewhere in either Sussex or Essex.

Anyone who has seen them or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting Sussex serial 1761 of 22/07.