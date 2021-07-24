Sittingbourne teenager charged with attempted murder

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised a charge of attempted murder against a 16-year-old boy following an incident in Sittingbourne in which a teenage girl sustained serious injuries.

Officers were called to Highsted Road, Sittingbourne shortly before 8am on Thursday, 22 July 2021 after a 16-year-old girl was found with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds. She is currently being treated in a London hospital.

A 16-year-old boy, who is known to the victim, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 24 July.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, especially those who were walking in the area between 11pm on Wednesday 21 July and 3am on Thursday 22 July. They are also keen to hear from anyone who owns CCTV, or dash camera footage, recorded in the vicinity.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber said: ‘We are still appealing for the public to come forward with any information they may have which can assist in this investigation.

‘We are keen to piece together the victims last known movements and would urge anyone who has any information to make contact.’

Members of the public will see an increased presence in the area while enquiries at the scene take place.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 22-0255.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available via this link.