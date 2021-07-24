A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Dagenham

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 11.55pm on Friday, 23 July following a report of a man, believed aged in his 40s, found injured near the junction of Goresbrook Road and Treswell Road. It was reported he had been assaulted.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.



Enquiries are underway to locate and inform his next of kin.



A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder; he remains in custody.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime investigate.

Enquires are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and a crime scene remains in place.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD9319/23July. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.