Met office issue further Yellow weather warning

Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and transport disruption in places on Sunday.

After early rainfall in the southeast of England, showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop more widely across the warning area during the afternoon. The focus of torrential downpours will probably be across the eastern half of the warning area and perhaps also across some southern coastal counties further west. Hail and gusty winds may prove additional hazards. Some areas, particularly in the west, may largely avoid the heavier showers. Rainfall amounts will vary considerably from place to place, but hourly totals could approach 30 mm in some places, with a few locations perhaps picking up 60 to 80 mm from successive showers and storms through the day.