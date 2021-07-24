Probe launched in Southampton after cyclist is killed

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, after a fatal road traffic incident in Southampton yesterday evening (23 July).

Police were called at 9.58pm last night (23 July) following reports of a collision on Hill Lane, Southampton, between a vehicle and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a 33-year-old man from Southampton, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital. Sadly, he later passed away in hospital.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of drug driving. He has been released under investigation, pending further police enquiries.

Police Sergeant Nick Tucker of Hampshire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident where a man has lost his life as a result of the injuries he has suffered – and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, as this could help aid our investigation.

“If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting reference number 44210292622.”

Alternatively, you can submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.