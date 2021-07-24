A murder investigation is under way after a woman was stabbed to death in East Dulwich

Police were called at approximately 10.10pm on Friday, 23 July to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Lordship Lane, SE22.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a 36-year-old woman suffering stab injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment but subsequently died at 2am.

Work is underway to locate and inform next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.



A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a south London police station.

While enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, it is believed that both parties involved were known to each other.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime investigate. Detectives are in the early stages of this investigation and will be looking to speak to a number of witnesses who live or were in the area where this attack occurred.

If you have any information that you think could assist please call the incident room on 020 8785 8244.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.