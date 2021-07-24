Officers investigating a report of a sexual assault in Canterbury have made a second arrest

An 18-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on Thursday 22 July 2021 and was taken into custody.

The arrest follows a report that at around 11pm on 9 July 2021, two men had been seen trying to lead a woman against her will into an alleyway near the Westgate Towers.

Members of the public intervened and came to the assistance of the woman.

Police attended and a short time later an 18-year-old man from Canterbury was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.