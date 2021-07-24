Branshatch BREAKING KENT WEST KINGSDOWN

A motorcyclist suffered a head injury after a crash at Clark Curve, Brands Hatch has been airlifted

The incident happened on the track near West Kingsdown, during a race around 4pm this afternoon. The rider, Brad Jones, was unconscious when he was flown by air ambulance to Kings College Hospital 