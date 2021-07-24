Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich.





Kai Rader was last seen walking down Bishops Hill towards the town centre at 5.30pm yesterday, Thursday 22 July, and was reported as missing to police a short time later.



Kai is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, of medium build, with bright blue hair and facial piercings. She was last seen wearing a black dress and beige cardigan.

Officers are very concerned for Kai’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD 316 of yesterday, 22 July.