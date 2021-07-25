A woman from Kent who headed up a crime group that supplied over half a tonne of cocaine and laundered millions of pounds in illicit cash has been jailed for 15 years

Nicola Stevens’ illegal business was brought down in April last year when she, along with the five other members of the criminal network, were arrested by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP) Metropolitan Police Service

The group conducted their business via the encrypted messaging service EncroChat, which was taken down in July 2020 as part of Operation Venetic – the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted messaging service, EncroChat.

Investigators were able to evidence that in total, the crime group were involved in the movement of over around 786 kilos of cocaine and £5 million in cash. The total profit of the drugs sold by the group is believed to be at least £27.5 million.

Disrupting the organised crime groups responsible for bringing class A drugs into the UK is a priority for the NCA. Cocaine supply causes significant harm to the public through its links to violence and the exploitation of young and vulnerable people.