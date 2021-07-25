Police have seized a large amount of illegal drugs believed to be worth more than £1 million

Intelligence received from the public has led to police seizing a large quantity of illegal drugs suspected to be worth more than £1million following a warrant at an address in Hackney.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit executed the warrant at the location in Church Street, Stoke Newington on Tuesday, 13 July following receipt of information that drugs were being stored.

In the unoccupied address they found a huge quantity of class A, B and C drugs including approximately 51kg of pills, some suspected to be MDMA, along with approximately 6kg of ketamine, 4kg of crack, 4kg of cocaine, and 5kg of hash and cannabis resin.

An investigation into the venue is under way, led by the Central East Drugs Focus Desk.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Detective Sergeant Green Preston said: “This is a great example of the police working with the public to tackle drug supply within our communities. Drugs are inextricably linked to violence and misery on the streets of London and we will do everything in our power to bear down on the criminal gangs responsible.

“This is a significant seizure suspected to be worth over £1million – money that would have gone into the pockets of organised criminals who supply the drugs markets across Hackney and Tower Hamlets. I’m glad that we’ve been able to disrupt their criminality and we’ll keep working to bring them to justice.”