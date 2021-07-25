Major manhunt launched after two year old is snatched

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing boy from Chalgrove, Oxfordshire.

Andrew Junior Leighton, aged 2, was taken from his home address by his father at around 1.25am today (25/7).

He was wearing a blue t-shirt with ‘surf legend’ written on the front and a nappy.

It is believed they are travelling in a silver Ford Focus with the registration ending ‘ANF’ and may be heading towards the Reading area.

Inspector Angela Murray, based at Abingdon police station said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Andrew or knows where he is to please come forward.

“We believe Andrew is with his father and would urge him to make contact with police.

“Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting reference 43210330892.”