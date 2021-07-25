A man has been charged with murder following an assault in Dagenham



Airidas Janavicius – 38 of Burdetts Road, Dagenham will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 July charged with the murder of 44-year-old Marius Lakavicius.



Police were called at approximately 11.55pm on Friday, 23 July after a man was found suffering injuries in Goresbrook Road, Dagenham. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



A post-mortem examination took place on Saturday, 25 July at Queen’s Hospital Mortuary and a provisional cause of death as head injuries.