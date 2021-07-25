A man will appear in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in East Dulwich





Stony Stoica – 44 of Lordship Lane, SE22 will appear in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 26 July charged with the murder of 36-year-old Beatrice Stoica.



This follows an incident at an address in Lordship Lane, SE22 on the evening of Friday, 23 July.



Police and London Ambulance Service were called at approximately 22:10hrs and found a woman suffering stab injuries; she was taken to hospital but subsequently died.



A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 25 July