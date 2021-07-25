Three people have died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond, police have said

A 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy died at the scene near Pulpit Rock, Ardlui in Argyll and Bute on Saturday evening.

A seven-year-old boy was rescued and taken to hospital in Glasgow where he is now in intensive care.

There have been five water deaths in two days in Scotland, with incidents at Loch Lomond and South Lanarkshire.

Police said they were alerted at about 6.40pm on Saturday following “reports of concern” for people in the water.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A multi-agency operation took place and sadly, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.