Officers are appealing for help to identify a man who was found dead in the Grand Union Canal in Greenford

Police were called at 11.19am on Saturday, 24 July following a report that a body had been found in the Grand Union Canal off Kensington Road. He pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained and despite extensive enquiries officers have been unable to identify him or inform his family.

He is described as being aged between 50 and 60 and is thought to be Asian. He was wearing a black shirt with black trousers and a grey jumper. He was clean shaven and had three scars on his body. The scars are thought to be have come from surgery and are not believed to be connected to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 2948/24Jul.